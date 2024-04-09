Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 1.4%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 25,933,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 95,605,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NKLA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Nikola Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth $93,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,145,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 81.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,316 shares during the period. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

