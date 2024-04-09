Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,635,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,515 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of NIO worth $1,039,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 592.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at $91,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.74.

NIO traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $4.64. 54,188,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,957,949. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

