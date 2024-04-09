Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.490-2.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norfolk Southern also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.41.

Shares of NSC traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.10. The stock had a trading volume of 554,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,571. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $1,975,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

