Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.490-2.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norfolk Southern also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.49 EPS.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.82. The stock had a trading volume of 504,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,100. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.26. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

