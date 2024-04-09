Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.004 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.41.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $250.26 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.57 and its 200 day moving average is $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $537,007,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,233,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,946,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

