Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,716,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,983,000 after acquiring an additional 77,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after acquiring an additional 583,581 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.