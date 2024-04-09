Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.00

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06), with a volume of 1100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.64 ($0.07).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £845,500.00, a PE ratio of 0.14, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.52.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

