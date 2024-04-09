Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Stake Reduced by Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,188 shares during the period. NU comprises 3.8% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NU were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NU by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in NU during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. 1,137,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,204,922. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NU. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

