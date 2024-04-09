Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Sets New 1-Year High at $203.00

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $203.00 and last traded at $201.27, with a volume of 70436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor

Nucor Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.52 and its 200 day moving average is $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,490,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile



Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

