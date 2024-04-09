Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading 3.9% Higher

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34. Approximately 36,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 789,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $793.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 186.98% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,817 shares of company stock valued at $100,256 over the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

