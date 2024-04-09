NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 4.5%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.67. 825,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,475,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 255.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 301,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,219,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,131 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 158,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 63,519 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.