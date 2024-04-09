NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.43.

NS stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.70. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

