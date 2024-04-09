NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,280,153 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 840,303 shares.The stock last traded at $22.84 and had previously closed at $22.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 225.35%.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,344 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,316,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after buying an additional 1,764,573 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $19,941,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,184,000 after buying an additional 1,086,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,061,000 after buying an additional 975,659 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.