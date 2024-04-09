NuVista Energy’s (NUVSF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.66% from the stock’s current price.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

NuVista Energy stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.