Oasis Network Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $896.17 million and approximately $41.76 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.80 or 0.05128439 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00068363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00010770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00024222 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00015619 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.13364072 USD and is up 6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $40,964,131.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

