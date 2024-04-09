Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.74. 131,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

