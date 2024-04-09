Omnicom Group (OMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Omnicom Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.08. 424,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,548. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.33.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

