OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $896,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 236,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.