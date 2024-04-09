OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Price Performance

OPGN opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.71.

Get OpGen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in OpGen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Articles

