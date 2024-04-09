Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.17.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $105.30 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $91.99 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average is $102.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,463 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,450,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,287,000 after purchasing an additional 947,147 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $67,290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,527,000 after acquiring an additional 399,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,941,000 after acquiring an additional 398,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.