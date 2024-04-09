Optas LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSPT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.88. 221,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,380. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $35.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

