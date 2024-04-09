Optas LLC Has $425,000 Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Optas LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lyft by 21.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after buying an additional 778,563 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $34,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after buying an additional 1,135,036 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.52.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $275,327.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,083,283.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,526 shares of company stock worth $5,195,771. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,583,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,399,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

