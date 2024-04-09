Optas LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Optas LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 381.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,472 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,174,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $91.41. 577,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.07. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $95.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

