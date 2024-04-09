Optas LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $332.04. The company had a trading volume of 388,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $221.76 and a twelve month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

