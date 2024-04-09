Optas LLC Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $288,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $2,502,634.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,343 shares in the company, valued at $25,330,892.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $2,502,634.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,107. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $90.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.94%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

