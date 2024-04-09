Optas LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Optas LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,338 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Optas LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 205,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 25,465 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,210,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,745. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.