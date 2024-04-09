Optas LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Optas LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $985,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

RSPS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. 14,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,663. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $35.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.