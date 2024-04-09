Optas LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Optas LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.06. 83,499,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,887,313. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $560.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.07.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

