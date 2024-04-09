Optas LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Optas LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,398,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 65,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.53. 14,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,670. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $69.26.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

