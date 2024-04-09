Optas LLC Sells 29,618 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Optas LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,618 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $96.93. 4,243,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,930,400. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.48. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.42.

