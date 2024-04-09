Optas LLC Sells 381 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Optas LLC cut its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in National Grid by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 93,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $11,446,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in National Grid by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGG. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,201.67.

National Grid Price Performance

NGG stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.68. The company had a trading volume of 127,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,931. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.23. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.