OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.61. Approximately 64,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 175,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Up 7.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $81,458.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Fred Hite sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $88,150.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $81,458.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,253 shares of company stock worth $477,375. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,810,000 after purchasing an additional 212,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,628,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,107,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 68,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Stories

