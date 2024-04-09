Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.21

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 27880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Orvana Minerals Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$28.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.88, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.40 million during the quarter. Orvana Minerals had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.