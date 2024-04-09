Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.07. Approximately 457,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,245,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,206 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $894,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 90,840 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

