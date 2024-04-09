Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Busey Bank

Busey Bank cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OTIS opened at $98.03 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $100.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.12%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

