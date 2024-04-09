Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Upgraded by CL King to “Buy”

CL King upgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. CL King currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Outset Medical from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.42.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $127.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 132.54% and a negative return on equity of 102.50%. Equities analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 8,126 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $34,860.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,783.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Nash sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.00, for a total value of $290,862.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,554,593. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 8,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $34,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,783.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,167 shares of company stock valued at $416,371 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Outset Medical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

