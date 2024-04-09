Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Stock Performance

Shares of OXSQZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01.

