Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PCRX. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,021,000 after acquiring an additional 141,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.