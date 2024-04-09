Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $11.14

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.14, but opened at $11.63. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 489,925 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $666.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 6.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 3,558.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 784,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 763,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,269 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,713,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

