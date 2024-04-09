Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich Sells 60,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00.

PANW traded up $10.55 on Tuesday, hitting $279.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,593,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,320. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.25. The firm has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

