Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.37 and last traded at $80.43. 505,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 925,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSN. Truist Financial upped their target price on Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.96%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 60.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 18,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

