Pax Dollar (USDP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.96 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $147.71 million and $3.96 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002630 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 147,734,649 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.