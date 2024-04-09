PBMares Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.66. The stock had a trading volume of 460,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.01 and a one year high of $256.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

