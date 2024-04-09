PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys 42,799 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 2.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,830. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $42.96.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.