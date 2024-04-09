PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $12.27 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $12,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DFUS traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.18. The company had a trading volume of 36,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,732. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

