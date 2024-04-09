PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $20.58 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $20,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,450,000. Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,019,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,865,000 after purchasing an additional 599,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.32. 31,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

