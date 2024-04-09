PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $448,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,335,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,699,470. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.