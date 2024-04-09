PBMares Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises 1.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 266,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 122,447 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 898,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

BATS:DIHP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.80. 309,221 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.