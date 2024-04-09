PBMares Wealth Management LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 23,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,460,000. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,778,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,056,793. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

