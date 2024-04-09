PBMares Wealth Management LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 23,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,460,000. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on T. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.
AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %
AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,778,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,056,793. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.