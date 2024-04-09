PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases 42,632 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,632 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 270.2% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Shares of DFEV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,944. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $459.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

